Canada looking at data in fighter jet purchase -Boeing exec

OTTAWA, Sept 26 Canada is assessing data from
bidders to replace its aging fleet of fighter jets, a Boeing Co
executive said on Monday.
The country's Liberal government promised during last year's
election that it would launch an open competition to replace
Canada's CF-18 fighter aircraft.
It pledged not to buy Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35
jets, as the previous Conservative government had planned to do,
calling them expensive and unnecessary.
While the government has yet to release details on such a
competition, it requested data this summer from five companies
that have fighter aircraft in production or planned production,
including Lockheed and Boeing, which wants Canada to buy its
F/A-18E/F Super Hornets.
The government sought up-to-date information on areas
including capabilities and economic benefits.
"The focus on data was very clear, very strong," said Marc
Allen, president of Boeing International, the unit which handles
Boeing's strategy and operations outside the United States. "It
gave all of the suppliers a chance to set down in black and
white what it is their platform does."
Since then, Boeing has been engaged in a "ping-pong" set of
questions and answers with the government, said Allen.
Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan has said the government
foresees a growing capability gap in the 2020s and that there is
an urgent need to replace the CF-18s.
"They know it's imperative to solve that capability gap,"
said Allen. "They are moving in a way that says they understand
that."
Allen said ordinarily it can take multiple years from when
an order is placed to when jets are delivered.
The other potential fighter jet suppliers are Saab AB
, Dassault Aviation SA, and the Eurofighter
consortium , which includes Airbus Group.
As Boeing campaigns to win the contract, it is citing the
work opportunities that would be available to Canadian firms
across the country if the federal government were to purchase
the Super Hornet.
Allen did not rule out giving work to struggling planemaker
Bombardier Inc, noting that Boeing always works with
its competitors.
"We're not going to rule out anybody from the perspective of
who would be a good partner," he said.
Boeing earlier this month formally challenged a decision by
the Danish government to pick the F-35 fighter jet over the
Super Hornet, citing a flawed evaluation process.
Allen said that was a very particular circumstance and that
Canada's process was calibrated to ensure an accurate analysis.
