Cargolux accepts Boeing delivery as dispute settled

BRUSSELS Oct 12 Freight carrier Cargolux
Airlines International said on Wednesday that it had
resolved contractual issues over its delivery of Boeing Co's
747-8 freighters and that it would receive its first two
planes on Wednesday and Thursday.
The 747-8 delivery, scheduled to take place in mid-September
had to be postponed at the last minute when Luxembourg-based
Cargolux refused to accept delivery in a dispute that was later
blamed on a shortfall in the performance of GE engines.
"The 747-8 Freighter will be a driver of profitable growth
for Cargolux," Frank Reimen Chief Executive of Cargolux said on
Wednesday.
The head of Qatar Airways, one of Cargolux's major
shareholders, had said that the European freight carrier would
take delivery of the plane on around Oct. 12 after a tentative
agreement but this was subject to board approval.
(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)