Cargolux accepts Boeing delivery as dispute settled

BRUSSELS Oct 12 Freight carrier Cargolux Airlines International said on Wednesday that it had resolved contractual issues over its delivery of Boeing Co's 747-8 freighters and that it would receive its first two planes on Wednesday and Thursday.

The 747-8 delivery, scheduled to take place in mid-September had to be postponed at the last minute when Luxembourg-based Cargolux refused to accept delivery in a dispute that was later blamed on a shortfall in the performance of GE engines.

"The 747-8 Freighter will be a driver of profitable growth for Cargolux," Frank Reimen Chief Executive of Cargolux said on Wednesday.

The head of Qatar Airways, one of Cargolux's major shareholders, had said that the European freight carrier would take delivery of the plane on around Oct. 12 after a tentative agreement but this was subject to board approval.

(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)