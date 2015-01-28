Boeing CEO unfazed by low oil price, see healthy 777 demand

Jan 28 Boeing Co the chief executive
officer said on Wednesday that low oil prices do not alter the
"value proposition" of its jetliners, and that he expects Boeing
to capture 40 to 60 orders a year for the current production of
the 777 aircraft.
Selling current-model 777s is crucial if Boeing is to avoid
having to cut production as it transitions to building the new
777x jetliner that replaces the 777, starting in 2020.
"We expect demand for the 777 to remain healthy through the
end of this decade," CEO Jim McNerney said on a conference call
with analysts and reporters.
"Historically we have seen airplane orders more correlated
to airline profits," he added. "Based on discussions with our
customers, lower oil prices have not substantially changed their
views on fleet planning or their commitment to existing delivery
schedules."
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)