Boeing signals potential 777 production cut as 787 strengthens

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
NEW YORK Oct 21 Boeing Co on Wednesday gave its strongest indication yet that it is ready to cut production of its 777 mini-jumbo jetliner, one of its most profitable planes and a key source of cash for the world's largest plane maker.
The long-expected acknowledgement of a potential cut in 777 production to as low as 7 a month from the current 8.3 comes as Boeing voiced increasing confidence in the ability of its 787 Dreamliner to reach profitability. Boeing also said it is still considering an increase in production of 737s, its other main cash cow, despite concerns from engine maker CFM International, a joint venture between General Electric Co and Safran SA of France. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott and Tim Hepher; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.