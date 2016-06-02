Boeing sticks to cash forecast following KC-46 tanker delay

NEW YORK, June 2 Boeing Co expects to hit its target of $10 billion in cash this year and to return all free cash flow to shareholders after a new delay with its KC-46 aerial refueling tanker that had raised worries about rising costs, Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said on Thursday.

The company is not seeing any new technical problems during flight tests of the tanker for the U.S. Air Force, and has not slowed production of the first 18 aircraft, Muilenburg said at an investor conference in New York organized by Sanford C Bernstein. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)