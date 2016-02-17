Boeing CEO sees no downturn in commercial airplane cycle

BRIEF-Forest City Realty Trust enters MoU to settle class action pending in Maryland
* Forest City Realty Trust - entered MoU relating to proposed settlement of a putative consolidated class action, derivative litigation pending in maryland
Feb 17 Boeing Co's top executive reaffirmed on Wednesday the company's outlook for strong growth and cash flow over the next five years, dismissing concerns the aviation business cycle is on the cusp of a downturn and predicting profitability will rise.
Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg, speaking at an investor conference, also said the company is "very confident" in its accounting for 787 costs. They were his first public remarks after it was reported the Securities and Exchange Commission was looking into the company's use of the program accounting method with the flagship 787 program, which has run up about $30 billion in deferred costs.
* Leidos Holdings - single-award, firm fixed-price contract has one-year base period of performance, four one-year options, total contract value of $45 million
* Sanchez Production Partners reports first quarter 2017 operating and financial results