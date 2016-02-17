UPDATE 2-Boeing CEO sees no downturn in commercial airplane cycle

(Adds stock price, details about new aircraft and spending
By Alwyn Scott
Feb 17 Boeing Co's top executive
reaffirmed on Wednesday the company's outlook for strong growth
and cash flow over the next five years, dismissing investor
concerns that the aviation business cycle is on the cusp of a
downturn.
Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg, speaking at an
investor conference, also said the company is "very confident"
in its accounting for 787 costs.
They were his first public remarks since a report last week
that the Securities and Exchange Commission was looking into the
company's use of program accounting with the flagship 787, which
has run up about $30 billion in deferred costs. He declined to
confirm the Bloomberg report about the SEC probe.
Muilenburg, who became CEO last July 1, is in the spotlight
as Boeing's stock has fallen 22 percent this year amid concerns
the commercial aviation cycle is heading into a downturn and
questions about Boeing's strategy for its defense business,
where sales are flagging.
Boeing shares were up nearly 3 percent at $115.90 in mid
morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Muilenburg said little about defense at the conference
organized by Barclays. On commercial aircraft, he acknowledged
some customers in Russia and Brazil had canceled or deferred
jetliner orders, without giving details.
But he said passenger traffic, and aircraft demand, will
increase faster than economic growth in many developing
countries because incomes there are rising.
Boeing's backlog of jetliner orders amounts to seven years
of production, which is "fundamentally different than anything
you have seen in history," he said. That gives Boeing confidence
that the commercial aviation cycle is not in danger of downturn,
Muilenburg said.
Muilenburg acknowledged pricing pressure on 737NG and
777-300ER models nearing the end of production. But he said
efforts to cut costs are not defensive moves to protect market
share versus European rival Airbus. Rather, Boeing aims
to improve profitability, return cash to shareholders and
generate research and development funds.
"This is playing offense in a competitive marketplace," he
said.
Muilenburg said commercial airplane profit margins would
widen over the next five years and Boeing aims to return to
double-digit margins after sliding to single digits last year.
Boeing expects to make a decision in 12 to 18 months on a
middle of the market aircraft to compete with Airbus' A321neo
aircraft, he said, adding research and development spending on
that plane will not be significant in the next five years.
