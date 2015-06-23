UPDATE 2-Boeing names Muilenburg CEO, succeeding McNerney

(Adds detail on timing of appointment, context)
By Alwyn Scott
SEATTLE, June 23 Boeing Co on Tuesday
named Dennis Muilenburg as chief executive officer, effective
July 1, succeeding Jim McNerney.
Muilenburg, 51, who has been president and chief operating
officer since 2013, had been widely seen as McNerney's
successor.
McNerney, 65, will retire at the end of next February. He
will continue as an employee until then "to ensure a smooth
transition of his CEO responsibilities," Boeing said. He will
also remain chairman indefinitely, the company said.
Muilenburg, who previously headed Boeing's Defense, Space
and Security business, was also elected to Boeing's board, the
company said.
"We have high confidence in Dennis, who has distinguished
his career by taking on tough challenges and delivering
results," Kenneth Duberstein, the independent lead director on
Boeing's board, said in a statement.
Ray Conner will remain as vice president and chief executive
of Boeing's $60 billion commercial airplane business.
The transition comes amid a historic boom in the commercial
jet market and as Boeing faces tough challenges to build its
defense business amid shrinking defense spending. Boeing is
preparing to celebrate its 100th anniversary next year.
McNerney, who became CEO in 2005, oversaw a near doubling of
revenue to a record $90.8 billion in 2014, and focused on
improving Boeing's profit margins by pressing suppliers to cut
prices. He also secured long-term contracts with unions.
(Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das
and Leslie Adler)