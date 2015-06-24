UPDATE 3-Boeing picks Muilenburg to succeed CEO McNerney, signals stability

(Adds detail from interview, analyst comment)
By Alwyn Scott
SEATTLE, June 23 Boeing Co said Tuesday
that President Dennis Muilenburg will take over as chief
executive officer July 1, a transition that comes as the
aerospace giant tries to keep pace with an historic boom in the
commercial jet market and build its defense business amid tight
military budgets.
Muilenburg, 51, will succeed 65-year-old Jim McNerney, who
picked Muilenburg as heir apparent in 2013.
Though the transition was expected, it comes as the world's
largest plane maker is grappling with record demand for
jetliners and weak military sales. It is speeding up its
jetliner factories to unprecedented levels while introducing new
jet models and overhauling production methods. It also is
shuttering some military plane production, trying to keep other
lines running and bidding for new arms contracts, notably a new
long-range strike bomber.
Muilenburg, in an interview, signaled no new direction, and
did not discuss defense as a challenge.
"The challenges we see are ramping up our production system
on the commercial airplane side and doing that profitably,"
Muilenburg said.
After 18 months working with McNerney and commercial
airplanes Chief Executive Officer Ray Conner, he said, "our path
forward is one of consistency. You're going to see stability in
our strategy and our execution."
But among the issues Muilenburg faces are how to continue
squeezing margin out of suppliers while ensuring they can keep
pace with increasing jet output, expected to top 750 this year.
Boeing is increasing production of its best-selling 737
jetliner to 52 a month in 2018 from 42 a month currently, while
introducing the new 737 MAX.
At the same time, it has committed to delivering a successor
to its popular 777 wide-body plane, dubbed the 777X, by the end
of the decade. It is erecting a massive new building to house
autoclaves that will bake the new carbon-composite wings of the
777X, even before it has firmly configured the jet's design.
With hundreds of airlines relying on aircraft from Boeing's
eight-year order backlog, any slip up could be very costly.
Analysts said they expected continuity for awhile, and then
expect Muilenburg to confront such thorny issues as the likely
slowdown in 777 production as Boeing introduced the 777X; and
development of a new plane to replace the 757, a gap in Boeing's
product line that rival Airbus has adroitly exploited.
"They are arguably the calls that need to be made" to help
Boeing's longer-term growth, analyst Robert Stallard wrote in a
note to clients, adding Muilenburg might also change McNerney's
combative tone.
McNerney presided over a near doubling of revenue to $90.8
billion in 10 years as CEO. He drove hard bargains with Boeing's
unions, embittering many workers, and moved some 787 production
to South Carolina, an anti-union state. He also lifted Boeing's
profit margins by pressing suppliers to cut prices.
Two-third of Boeing's revenue now comes from commercial
jetliners. Asked why Conner was not chosen to head the company,
both men praised Conner's skill. But McNerney said Conner was
closer to him in age, while Muilenburg, is "a new generation."
He said CEOs need a "long run" to make decisions that will
not affect the business for five to 10 years. The transition was
made "with that in mind."
McNerney had been expected to stay on for Boeing's 100th
anniversary next year. He will remain on the payroll through
February to smooth the transition, and as chairman afterward.
"I will remain as chairman working with Dennis well into
next year, so I'll be around for the party," he said. "As soon
as I start to get in the way, I'll fade away."
(Additional reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by
Leslie Adler and Lisa Shumaker)