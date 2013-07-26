Boeing reshuffles 787 chief engineer, other commercial jobs

WASHINGTON, July 26 Boeing Co said on Friday it had announced internally that it was rotating five executives in its commercial airplanes division, including Mike Sinnett, the chief engineer on the company's 787 Dreamliner, which has been hit by a series of technical challenges.

Sinnett will become vice president of product development, while Bob Whittington, now the chief engineer on Boeing's 777 airliner, will take over as chief project engineer for the 787, the company said in a note to employees.

The memo said the moves were intended to give each of the five people involve an opportunity to broaden their experience, increasing "the bench strength of our teams."