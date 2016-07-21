Boeing says to take more than $2 bln in accounting charges

UPDATE 2-Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
July 21 Boeing Co said on Thursday that it will take more than $2 billion in accounting charges related to the 787, 747 and KC-46 tanker aircraft program for the second quarter.
The charges will be taken when the Chicago-based aerospace and defense company reports second-quarter results on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Bill Rigby)
* Clayton shareholders to get 2.78 Noble shares and $34.75 in cash
* Rambus inc - agreement covers use of Rambus patented memory solutions, including server DIMM chipsets, for Winbond products through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution