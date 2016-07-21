版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 22日 星期五

Boeing says to take more than $2 bln in accounting charges

July 21 Boeing Co said on Thursday that it will take more than $2 billion in accounting charges related to the 787, 747 and KC-46 tanker aircraft program for the second quarter.

The charges will be taken when the Chicago-based aerospace and defense company reports second-quarter results on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Bill Rigby)

