Boeing boss says commercial jet demand strengthening

PARIS, June 23 Demand for passenger jets is
strengthening, Boeing Co chief Dennis Muilenbeurg was
quoted as saying on Thursday in an interview with French
newspaper Le Figaro.
"In commercial aviation, demand is not dipping, on the
contrary," he said in text that was written in French.
"We reckon that over the coming 20 years, growth in air
transport demand will generate demand for 38,000 new planes. To
deal with that, we plan to increase deliveries again from about
750 planes in 2016 to more than 900 in five years time. BDS, our
aerospace and security division, is doing well too."
