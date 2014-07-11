U.S. charges Chinese man with hacking into Boeing

| July 11
July 11 The U.S. Department of Justice has
charged a Chinese businessman with hacking into the computer
systems of Boeing and other companies in order to obtain
data about military projects, according to court filings
unsealed this week.
Su Bin, a Chinese national, was arrested in Canada late last
month on a provisional warrant, a spokeswoman for the FBI said
on Friday. He had been attempting to obtain residency there.
U.S. prosecutors based in Los Angeles allege Su helped guide
unidentified computer hackers in China on what technology they
should procure from American company computer networks, the
criminal complaint said. On occasion Su attempted to sell
information gleaned by the hackers to state-owned Chinese
companies, the filing said.
It said that beginning in 2009, Su and his co-conspirators
targeted information related to parts and performance for the
C-17 military cargo aircraft program at Boeing, as well as the
F-22 and F-35 fighter jets.
An attorney for Su could not immediately be reached. In a
statement, Boeing said it cooperated with U.S. authorities.
"We appreciate that the government brought its concerns
about a potential compromise of our protected computer systems
to our attention," the company said in an email.
Su is scheduled to appear in a Canadian court this month for
a bail hearing, the FBI spokeswoman said.
The United States has identified industrial spying as a
significant and growing threat. U.S. officials recently charged
five Chinese military officers, accusinig them of hacking into
American companies to steal trade secrets.
China, angered by those allegations, shut down a bilateral
working group on cyber security.
Su's case in U.S. District Court, Central District of
California is United States of America vs. Su Bin, 14-1318.
