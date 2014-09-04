版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 4日 星期四

Boeing raises China 20-year aircraft demand forecast 8 percent

BEIJING, Sept 4 Boeing Co said on Thursday it expects China to need more than 6,020 aircraft in the next 20 years, an 8 percent rise over last year's two-decade estimate, as growing overseas leisure travel drives demand for single-aisle and wide body planes.

The aircraft maker's new estimate of 6,020 planes is up from the 5,580 it estimated last year. China, the world's second-biggest aircraft market, is essential to Boeing's long-term global strategy.

(Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
