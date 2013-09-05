Boeing: China needs 5,580 new aircraft over next 20 yrs

BRIEF-Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
BEIJING, Sept 5 China will need 5,580 commercial aircraft worth some $780 billion over the next 20 years, according to a statement released by Boeing Co on Thursday.
Tourism in China and within Asia travel will drive the need for single-aisle airplanes, Randy Tinseth, vice president of marketing for Boeing Commercial Airplanes, is quoted as saying in the statement, released at a company event in Beijing.
Deliveries in that segment will total 3,900 by 2032, Boeing said.
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook