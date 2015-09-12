UPDATE 1-Boeing plans to finish some 737 jetliners in China -report

(Adds comment from machinists union)
By Alwyn Scott
MOBILE, Ala., Sept 11 Boeing Co is
planning to move final production work for some 737 jetliners to
a new facility in China, and is timing an announcement to
coincide with the first U.S. state visit of China's president,
Xi Jinping, later this month, according to a published report.
The report in Aviation Week on Friday appeared to surprise
elected officials, unions and industry leaders in Washington
state, where Boeing now builds all 737s. The governor's office,
labor leaders and the industry association told Reuters they had
not heard of the plan.
The International Association of Machinists District 751
said it was concerned about potential job losses. Boeing had not
shared details of the plan, it also said.
Boeing declined to comment on the report, but issued a
statement that left open the possibility, saying that it is
always looking to expand and improve productivity.
"One way we do this is by working with partners around the
world, including in China, our largest international market,"
the company said. "However, we do not comment on options we may
be exploring."
Moving work to China from Boeing's plane-production
stronghold in the U.S. Pacific Northwest would represent a bold
step for the Chicago-based company, which so far has set up one
full assembly line outside Washington state, in South Carolina.
But the move would be in line with increased global sourcing
of aerospace parts and supplies. Foreign contracts and
operations are seen as helpful in winning fierce sales
competitions with European rival Airbus Group NV.
Airbus is due to inaugurate this weekend its first U.S.
final assembly line, in Mobile, Alabama. The $600 million
factory, which sports a large U.S. flag, allows Airbus to lay
claim to employing American workers, as foreign automakers did
after building U.S. plants.
Airbus, with major manufacturing in Toulouse, France, also
has final assembly lines in Hamburg, Germany, and Tianjin,
China.
Boeing also has relied on foreign suppliers to help cement
sales relationships. Three Japanese industrial giants produce
portions of Boeing's 777 and 787 aircraft, and Japan's major
airlines have been almost exclusively Boeing customers.
According to Aviation Week, Boeing's China facility would
paint 737 aircraft built at its Renton, Washington, factory,
conduct flight testing, and perform some interior installation.
But the move could conflict with a deal Boeing struck with
machinists in 2011. In exchange for ratifying a contract, Boeing
said it would build the 737 "in its existing Renton facility."
