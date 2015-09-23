版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 24日 星期四 02:38 BJT

Boeing wins $38 billion in orders, commitments from China

NEW YORK, Sept 23 Boeing Co said on Wednesday it had won orders and commitments from China for 250 narrowbody 737 aircraft and 50 widebody aircraft, valued at about $38 billion at list prices.

The order, timed for Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Boeing's Everett, Washington, factory, includes some planes that were previously ordered but for which the buyers had not yet been identified, the Seattle Times reported. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Alan Crosby)

