UPDATE 1-Boeing says China demand for aircraft steady despite economic slowdown

SEATTLE Aug 17 Boeing Co is not
experiencing any slippage in demand for jetliners in China,
despite the country's sluggish pace of economic growth, a senior
Boeing executive said on Wednesday.
"We're not seeing any softness yet," Ihssane Mounir,
Boeing's senior vice president of sales for Northeast Asia, said
at a briefing marking the 50th 787 Dreamliner delivered to ANA
Holdings Inc, Japan's largest airline.
"We're watching it close," Mounir added, since global
economic conditions could shift. "But if I just look at the
Chinese market as it stands today, I'm not seeing any signs of
weakness whatsoever."
The comments came after other U.S. industrial companies
recently reported weak sales growth in China and suggested the
weakness could extend through the end of 2016.
Global demand for widebody aircraft has also slowed, raising
concerns about sales growth at Boeing and rival Airbus.
Boeing said last week it may further cut production of widebody
777 jetliners and not increase output of 787s unless sales
improve.
A strong exchange rate for Japan's currency has slowed some
of China's tourism to Japan, said Hideki Kunugi, ANA's senior
vice president for the Americas. But he said ANA's decision to
expand its capacity and its network in China is supported by
demand.
ANA took delivery on Wednesday of a new 787-9, the mid-sized
version of Boeing's high-tech, long-haul Dreamliner aircraft.
The jet seats 290 passengers in a two-class configuration and
carries a list price of $264.6 million, though airlines
typically negotiate discounts.
ANA is experiencing robust growth in business travel from
Japan to Latin America, Kunugi said, adding that it plans to
launch a route from Tokyo to Mexico City in February 2017 using
the 787 as part of its LatAm strategy.
"Our current main target will be Tokyo and Mexico and
onward," he said.
More than 900 Japanese companies have investments in Mexico
and the number is expected to grow to over 1,000 this year, he
said. ANA plans to capture more of the travel market using the
Mexico City route, its current Tokyo-to-Houston flight and
connecting services, Kunugi said.
The 787 used on the new route will be equipped with
specially configured engines that are able to provide extra
thrust needed for takeoff from the high-altitude Mexico City
airport in hot weather, he said.
Engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is working on
the modifications, which should be ready in time for the launch
of service in February, Kunugi added.
