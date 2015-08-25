Boeing raises China 20-year aircraft demand

BEIJING Aug 25 Boeing Co on Tuesday
raised its forecast for China's aircraft demand over the next 20
years despite a slowing economy and a tumbling stock market that
have triggered a worldwide slide in equity and commodity prices.
The U.S. plane maker expects China will purchase 6,330
aircraft over the next 20 years, a 5 percent rise from last
year's two-decade estimate. Boeing currently
values the aircraft demand at $950 billion.
"Despite the current volatility in China's financial market,
we see strong growth in the country's aviation sector over the
long term," Randy Tinseth, vice president of marketing at Boeing
Commercial Airplanes, said in a statement ahead of a media
briefing in Beijing.
Boeing estimates that China's commercial airplane fleet will
nearly triple over the next 20 years, from 2570 aircraft in 2014
to 7,210 aircraft in 2034.
