Boeing China plant to deliver 100 737s a year, first in 2018 -Xinhua

SHANGHAI, March 13 Boeing Co's new 737
completion plant in China will aim to deliver 100 planes a year,
with the first expected to take place in 2018, China's official
Xinhua news agency said.
Construction on the factory, which Boeing will operate with
Commercial Aircraft Corp of China Ltd (COMAC), will
begin at the end of March, Xinhua reported citing the industrial
aviation park in the coastal city of Zhoushan where the plant
will be located.
The plant, which will install interiors and paint liveries,
will create 2,000 jobs, Xinhua added. It will be Boeing's first
737 completion factory outside the United States.
Its establishment comes as the U.S. planemaker and its
European rival Airbus fiercely compete for orders in
China. Airbus already has two plants in China.
