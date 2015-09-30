UPDATE 1-U.S. export bank's loss jeopardizes Boeing orders, airline says

(Adds details)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 South African airline Comair
Ltd has told Boeing Co that the loss of U.S.
Export-Import Bank financing could jeopardize a $1.1 billion
order it had placed for Boeing jetliners, leading the carrier to
turn to Europe's Airbus.
Comair made the warning in a letter disclosed on Wednesday
by Boeing, which has already lost two satellite deals due to the
June shutdown of the U.S. trade bank. The planemaker and other
top U.S. manufacturers are fighting to get the bank
reauthorized.
In the letter, Comair said that unless the bank resumed
lending, it would have to launch a new tender for aircraft
finance, which could drive up the cost, and would undermine the
"long-term viability of acquiring Boeing aircraft."
Boeing and other supporters of the bank are heaping pressure
on House Speaker John Boehner to allow a vote on the future of
the bank before he leaves Congress at the end of October,
worried that his likely successor, House Majority Leader Kevin
McCarthy, would oppose its reauthorization.
Conservative Republicans who oppose the bank say it
exemplifies "corporate welfare."
Industry executives insist they have the needed votes in the
House and Senate to revive the bank, but it remains unclear if
Boehner will facilitate a vote before he leaves.
Comair, which has three deliveries of 737-800 airplanes
scheduled between October and November 2016, said lack of export
financing could force the airline to borrow money in a foreign
currency, exposing it to "too great an exchange rate risk."
The airline said it was also reconsidering orders of eight
Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft that are scheduled for delivery from
2019 to 2021.
Boeing said the total Comair order was worth more than $1.1
billion.
"Comair needs to take an urgent decision on whether to
proceed with this order, before the pre-delivery payments
commence next year," Comair Chief Executive Erik Venter said in
a letter sent on Monday to Boeing Chief Executive Dennis
Muilenburg and Ray Conner, who runs Boeing's commercial airplane
division.
"Comair will need to begin negotiations with Airbus and with
the European (export credit agency) for financial support," it
said.
