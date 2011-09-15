US House sides with Boeing on labor vote

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 The U.S. House approved legislation on Thursday to limit enforcement powers of a federal labor board and potentially influence its anti-union complaint against Boeing Co (BA.N).

The Republican-sponsored measure targeting the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) is unlikely to be enacted due to opposition in the Democratic-led Senate, which is not expected to even bring any similar measure up for a vote.

The House-passed legislation -- part of Republican efforts to roll back regulations they say hurt job creation -- would prohibit the NRLB from ordering companies to close a factory or relocate or transfer jobs under any circumstances.

The NLRB has sued Boeing, saying its decision to move aircraft assembly jobs to non-union South Carolina was meant to retaliate against union workers at its plant in Everett, Washington. Boeing said it has not violated any laws.

