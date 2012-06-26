New Boeing civil head puts focus on execution -memo

June 27 The incoming head of Boeing's commercial division told staff that delivering on the company's planemaking projects would be among his early goals, while signalling no shift in strategy.

Ray Conner, who is currently sales chief, was named earlier as the next chief executive of the world's second largest jetmaker. He replaces Jim Albaugh who told staff in a separate memo that he planned to retire on Oct. 1.

"As I see it, our job going forward together in the near term is to stay the course on the product and services strategies that have resulted in our record backlog, and to turn up the gain on performance and execution to ensure we meet our commitments, fund investments in new products and technologies, and strengthen our competitiveness for the long haul," Conner told the commercial division's 82,000 staff in an email obtained by Reuters.

Execution is seen as a sensitive issue for investors in the aerospace industry after a series of production delays. Boeing plans to ramp up production of its 787 Dreamliner to 10 a month by the end of next year from 3.5 a month in the current quarter.