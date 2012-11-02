Boeing wins $4 bln contract as part of Saudi arms deal-Pentagon

WASHINGTON Nov 2 Boeing Co. has won a contract valued at $4 billion for fighter jet fleet upgrades for the Saudi Arabian Air Force, the Pentagon said on Friday.

The procurement order covers conversion of 68 F-15s to Saudi Air Force specifications, and four base stand-up kits.

The Pentagon said the work, expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2019, would be done at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia.