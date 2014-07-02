版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 3日 星期四 01:30 BJT

Boeing gets $2.8 bln contract from NASA

July 2 Boeing Co said it signed a $2.8 billion contract with NASA to develop the core stage of the Space Launch System (SLS).

The agreement comes as NASA and Boeing complete the Critical Design Review on the core stage, the last major review before full production begins, Boeing said. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
