版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 13日 星期三 01:59 BJT

Boeing, Sikorsky to build helicopter for U.S. Army

Aug 12 Boeing Co said it had been jointly selected with United Technologies Corp's Sikorsky unit to build a next-generation multi-role helicopter for the U.S. Army.

The first flight for the program is expected in 2017, Boeing said. (bit.ly/1r7emyV)

The company did not disclose the value of the contract. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐