Boeing, Sikorsky to build helicopter for U.S. Army

BRIEF-Agility Health announces retirement of CEO
* Says CEO and chairman of the board Steven N. Davidson to retire
Aug 12 Boeing Co said it had been jointly selected with United Technologies Corp's Sikorsky unit to build a next-generation multi-role helicopter for the U.S. Army.
The first flight for the program is expected in 2017, Boeing said. (bit.ly/1r7emyV)
The company did not disclose the value of the contract. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Says CEO and chairman of the board Steven N. Davidson to retire
* Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co says urges shareholders to follow ISS and Glass Lewis recommendations by voting "for" all seven of CTO's directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lithium X Energy Corp says Kriznic will remain as an advisor to company while pursuing his other business interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: