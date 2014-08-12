Boeing, Sikorsky to build helicopter for U.S. Army

Aug 12 Boeing Co said it had been jointly selected with United Technologies Corp's Sikorsky unit to build a next-generation multi-role helicopter for the U.S. Army.

The first flight for the program is expected in 2017, Boeing said. (bit.ly/1r7emyV)

The company did not disclose the value of the contract. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)