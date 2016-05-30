Boeing set to win 2-bln-pound contract from UK MoD - the Telegraph

May 30 Boeing Co is set to win a
2-billion-pound ($2.92 billion) contract from the UK Ministry of
Defence (MoD) for new Apache helicopters, the Telegraph
reported.
The MoD has decided to give Boeing a 50-aircraft contract,
including servicing, and the announcement could come as early as
July, the newspaper said. (bit.ly/1WU9wng)
Italian aerospace manufacturer Leonardo Finmeccanica SpA
had been a contender for the contract, the Telegraph
said.
U.S. planemaker Boeing is offering the helicopters at a
lower price by tacking them on to the end of a larger Apache
order from the US military, the paper added.
The British government has committed to NATO's defence
spending pledge of 2 percent of GDP for the next five years, but
the MoD will be under pressure to opt for the most cost
effective option as it juggles spending on a number of big
projects.
Boeing and the MoD could not be immediately reached for
comment.
($1 = 0.6843 pounds)
(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sunil Nair)