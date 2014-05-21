版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 22日 星期四 00:19 BJT

Boeing's Muilenburg: engineers encouraged to reuse technology

SEATTLE May 21 Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing's vice chairman, president and chief operating officer, said on Tuesday that the company wants to cut product development costs by reusing technology and deploying its innovations on many new products.

Speaking at an annual analyst meeting in Seattle, he said Boeing had given its engineers incentives to reuse technology.

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott, Editing by Franklin Paul)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐