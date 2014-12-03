Boeing says on track to meet Dreamliner delivery forecast

NEW YORK Dec 3 Boeing Co Chief Operating
Officer Dennis Muilenburg said on Wednesday that the world's
largest plane maker is on track to deliver the 110 787
Dreamliners it forecast for this year, despite signs that
deliveries fell below target last month.
"We'll meet that," Muilenburg said at a Credit Suisse
conference in New York. Some analysts estimate Boeing delivered
seven Dreamliners in November, below its target pace of nearly
10 a month.
Muilenburg also said that Boeing's loss of a large Delta Air
Lines Inc widebody order to rival Airbus was
largely due to the unavailability of delivery slots, noting that
Delta needed the planes "sooner than we had slots available."
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Christian Plumb)