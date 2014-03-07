Boeing reports wing cracks on 787 Dreamliners still in production

NEW YORK, March 7 Boeing Co said on
Friday that "hairline cracks" had been discovered in the wings
of 787 Dreamliner jets still in production, a condition that
could delay deliveries of some jets but will not affect its 2014
guidance on overall deliveries for the year.
Boeing said wing maker Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd
notified it of the problem, which arose after a change
in the manufacturing process. The cracks in shear ties on wing
ribs in the 787 affects about 40 planes and the fix will take
one to two weeks per plane.
"We are confident that the condition does not exist in the
in-service fleet," Boeing added.