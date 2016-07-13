Chinese national gets 46 months in U.S. prison for hacking conspiracy

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13 A U.S. judge on Wednesday sentenced a Chinese man to 46 months in prison for conspiring to hack into the computer networks of Boeing and other U.S. defense contractors, the Department of Justice said in a statement.

Su Bin, 51, pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiring with two other people in China to obtain sensitive military information and export it illegally. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Chris Reese)