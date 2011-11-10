Boeing defense CEO: braced for deep spending cut

* Boeing defense CEO: Cost structure set for budget cut
* Weakness in U.S. budget offset by international strength
Nov 10 Boeing Co's (BA.N) defense unit is
bracing for the "worst case scenario" -- a trillion-dollar U.S.
defense budget reduction over 10 years, the chief executive of
the company's Defense Space and Security business said on
Thursday.
Speaking on a webcast of a Bank of America Merrill Lynch
forum, Dennis Muilenburg said the company must be realistic
about the budget outlook.
"Now from an operational standpoint, productivity
standpoint, we are assuming that worst case scenario,"
Muilenburg said. "So we are designing our cost structure to
accommodate a trillion-dollar budget reduction."
The congressional panel created over the summer as part of
the U.S. agreement to raise the debt ceiling must recommend
$1.2 trillion in spending cuts later this month. If it fails to
reach a deal, automatic cuts of that amount would kick in, to
be split equally between defense and non-defense programs.
That would force the U.S. Defense Department to take
steeper additional cuts on top of the $350 billion in spending
reductions it has already set over the next decade.
Defense contractors are reducing headcount and shedding
non-core units in preparation for leaner global budgets.
Boeing, which splits its business between defense products
and commercial airplanes, believes that while defense spending
is shrinking in the United States, opportunities remain in
international markets, Muilenburg said.
He said he sees especially strong budget growth in the
Middle East and Asia Pacific regions.
"We like the position of our portfolio in that tough
environment," he said, noting a backlog worth $59 billion for
the Defense, Space & Security unit.
Shares of Boeing were up 0.6 percent to $64.93 on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Kyle Peterson and Karen Jacobs; Editing by Tim
Dobbyn)