Boeing's 787 deferred production cost balance rises to $28.3 bln

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
NEW YORK Oct 21 Boeing Co said on Wednesday that the deferred production cost balance for its 787 Dreamliner, a measure of the program's progress toward profitability, rose to $28.3 billion in the third quarter from $27.7 billion in second quarter.
The rise reflected continuing losses on the high-tech jet. Boeing has said it expects the 787 program to reach cash-flow break even this year, and become profitable in 2016. Boeing also said on Wednesday that net profit rose 25 percent in the latest quarter to $1.7 billion, or $2.47 per share, on a 9 percent rise in revenue to $25.85 billion. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.