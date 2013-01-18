版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 19日 星期六 07:04 BJT

Boeing halts deliveries of 787s until battery concerns resolved

WASHINGTON Jan 18 Boeing Co on Friday said it would halt deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner jet until the Federal Aviation Administration approved a plan for addressing safety concerns about lithium-ion batteries that caused the agency to ground the new airplane earlier this week.

The company said it would continue to build the new airplanes.

U.S. and Japanese aviation safety officials wrapped up their initial investigation of a badly damaged battery from a 787, but said it could take a week to complete further checks.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐