Boeing Q2 commercial plane deliveries rise

BRIEF-Malaysia Airlines says Q4 load factor rose to 81 percent
* Says identified further 400 million ringgit of cost reductions in 2017 to offset us dollar strength
July 5 Boeing Co said on Thursday it delivered 150 commercial planes in the second quarter, up from 118 in the same period a year ago, led by an increase for the 737 model.
The world's second-largest plane-maker after EADS unit Airbus reported deliveries of 109 narrowbody 737 Next Generation planes, up from 94 delivered in the second quarter of 2011. So far in 2012, Boeing has delivered 208 737s.
Boeing also said it delivered 22 777 planes in the second quarter, as well as seven 747 jumbo jets, six 767s and six of the carbon-composite 787. Year to date, 287 Boeing commercial planes have been delivered.
Boeing gets paid for airplanes at delivery.
Deliveries of defense and space products came to 36 for the second quarter, Boeing added.
Boeing shares were up 0.2 percent to $74.39 in morning trading.
* Says identified further 400 million ringgit of cost reductions in 2017 to offset us dollar strength
* Square, inc. Announces pricing of $400 million convertible notes offering
* On 28 February 2017, board of directors of Tetragon declared a dividend of u.s. $0.1725 (17.25 cents) per share in respect of Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)