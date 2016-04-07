Boeing delivers 176 commercial airplanes

BRIEF-Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
April 7 Boeing Co said it delivered 176 commercial airplanes in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with 184 a year earlier.
For 2016, Boeing's centenary year, the airplane maker expects to deliver 740 to 745 planes, down from a record 762 in 2015.
Shares of the company were slightly down at $126.84. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Ceragon Networks -Receives over $60 million in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India to support rapid 4G network expansion
Jan 18 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of another set of big bank earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.