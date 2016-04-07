Boeing delivers 176 commercial airplanes

April 7 Boeing Co said it delivered 176 commercial airplanes in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with 184 a year earlier.

For 2016, Boeing's centenary year, the airplane maker expects to deliver 740 to 745 planes, down from a record 762 in 2015.

Shares of the company were slightly down at $126.84. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)