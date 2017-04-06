Boeing reports drop in first-quarter plane deliveries

April 6 Boeing Co said on Thursday it delivered 169 jetliners in the first quarter, down from 176 in the same period a year earlier.

The company said deliveries of the single-aisle 737 slipped to 113 in the quarter, from 121 a year earlier, as it readies a newer version of its most popular plane.

Boeing said deliveries of its twin-aisle 777 jetliner fell to 21 from 23, while those of the 787 Dreamliner increased to 32 from 30.

The company has said it expects to deliver between 760 and 765 commercial aircraft in 2017, more than the 748 in 2016.

The world's biggest planemaker said it booked net orders of 198 aircraft in the first quarter. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)