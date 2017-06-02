UPDATE 2-Boeing delays delivery of third 737 MAX jetliner

(Adds Boeing statement)

SEATTLE, June 2 Boeing Co said on Friday it had delayed the delivery of its third 737 MAX jetliner, set for next week to Norwegian Air Shuttle, to resolve a technical issue.

"On occasion delivery processes runs into minor issues – whether for maintenance or other reasons," Boeing said in a statement.

"We fully expect to deliver later this month and look forward to the MAX entering revenue service with Norwegian."

The latest delay of the 737 MAX, the newest version of Boeing's best-selling aircraft, comes after the airplane maker had to postpone the delivery of the first MAX last month.

"Boeing has informed us that the delivery of our first 737 MAX is postponed until the end of June. This will not affect our operation or our passengers," Norwegian Air said in a statement. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Savio D'Souza)