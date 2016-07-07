版本:
Boeing reports slightly higher second-quarter deliveries

July 7 Boeing Co said on Thursday it delivered 199 commercial airplanes in the second quarter, up 1 percent from the same period a year earlier, led by an increase in 777 and 787 deliveries.

The world's biggest planemaker reported deliveries of 28 777s, up from 26 delivered in the second quarter of 2015, and 38 787s, up from 34, a year earlier. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

