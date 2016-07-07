UPDATE 1-Boeing second-quarter deliveries up slightly

RPT-JPMorgan looks for big payoff from lead in deposit race
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more banking online.
July 7 Boeing Co said on Thursday it delivered 199 commercial aircraft in the second quarter, up from 197 in the same period a year earlier.
The world's biggest planemaker said deliveries of its single-aisle 737 slipped to 127 from 128 as it readies a newer version of its most popular plane.
The new plane, the 737 MAX, is currently undergoing flight tests and is expected to be delivered to customers next year.
Boeing's second-quarter deliveries of its 777 planes rose to 28 from 26 from a year earlier, while its 787 deliveries increased to 38 from 34.
The company said it delivered a total of 375 planes since the beginning of the year. Boeing expects to deliver 740 to 745 planes in 2016, down from a record 762 in 2015.
Boeing also said it had 171 new orders for the second quarter. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Anil D'Silva)
MUNICH, Jan 16 Airbus Group plans to test a prototype for a self-piloted flying car as a way of avoiding gridlock on city roads by the end of the year, the aerospace group's chief executive said on Monday.
MUNICH, Jan 16 BMW will stick to plans to open a Mexican plant in 2019 despite warnings by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to slap a border tax on the German brand's vehicles made in Mexico and destined for the United States, an executive said.