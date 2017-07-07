FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年7月7日 / 下午3点40分 / 1 天前

UPDATE 1-Boeing delivers fewer planes in second quarter

1 分钟阅读

(Adds details)

July 7 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Friday it delivered 183 jetliners in the second quarter, down from 199 a year earlier.

The company delivered 123 of its single-aisle 737s in the latest quarter, compared with 127 in the same period a year ago.

Deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners fell to 33 in the three months ended June, from 38.

The world's biggest planemaker is transitioning to a newer version of its most popular aircraft, the 737.

The company delivered the first 737 MAX, the latest version of the single-aisle jet, to Malaysia-based Malindo Air in May.

Boeing also said on Friday it booked total orders of 212 aircraft in the second quarter. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

