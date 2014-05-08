版本:
Boeing's jetliner deliveries slow in April from March pace

NEW YORK May 8 Boeing Co's pace of commercial airplane deliveries slowed to 56 in April, or 10 fewer than the month before.

The company remained the world's biggest plane maker, however, besting the 52 jets that rival Airbus produced in the month.

Boeing's April decline mainly reflected the fact that it delivered 39 narrow-body 737s, down from 44 in March.

Boeing's net orders, meanwhile, rose by three 737s in the week through May 6, reflecting 10 new orders for 737s, and cancellations of seven 737 planes. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott)
