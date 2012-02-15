Boeing sets 747-8 Intercontinental first delivery

Feb 14 Boeing Co will make first
delivery of the passenger version of its upgraded and overdue
747-8 on Feb. 28 to an unidentified VIP customer, the world's
second-largest planemaker said on Tuesday.
The company said in an email that it will mark the delivery
of the airplane dubbed the Intercontinental with an event near
Seattle featuring program leaders and test pilots.
The first airline set to receive an Intercontinental is
Germany's Lufthansa, which has ordered 20.
The freighter version of the 747-8 was first delivered in
October, capping a development delay of about two years.
Boeing, which competes with Airbus for sales, has 36 orders
for the passenger plane on its books with nine attributed to
unidentified VIPs.
The Intercontinental can seat 467 passengers and lists at
more than $330 million.