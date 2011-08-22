UPDATE 1-Delta ready to order 100 Boeing 737s - Bloomberg

* Delta CEO has said to buy up to 200 aircraft this year
* Follows Boeing loss of exclusivity at American Airlines
BOSTON Aug 22 Directors of Delta Air Lines Inc
(DAL.N) are expected to vote this week on whether to order 100
of Boeing Co (BA.N)'s 737 jets worth $8.58 billion, Bloomberg
News said, citing two people familiar with the matter.
The No. 2 U.S. airline had been expected to buy up to 200
new aircraft this year, with Chief Executive Richard Anderson
telling reporters in Mexico earlier this month that he regarded
the single-aisle 737 as a "very competitive product."
Delta spokesman Trebor Banstetter neither confirmed nor
denied the report, saying: "Delta has been holding discussions
with major manufacturers on a long-term plan to replace older
aircraft, in order to maintain a flexible, cost-efficient
fleet."
Officials at Boeing did not immediately return calls
seeking comment on Monday.
Such an order could be a shot in the arm for Boeing after
another major U.S. carrier, AMR Corp's AMR.N American
Airlines, in July broke its long exclusive relationship with
the U.S. jet maker and split an order between Boeing and rival
Airbus, an EADS EAD.PA unit.
Boeing shares were up 2.1 percent at $58.75 and Delta was
up 0.3 percent at $7.23 in afternoon trading on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Scott Malone, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)