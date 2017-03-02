UPDATE 1-Boeing sues Denmark over lack of access to documents in combat jet dispute

(Adds comments from the Danish Ministry of Defence)
COPENHAGEN, March 2 Boeing is taking Denmark to
court over a lack of access to documents used in the
government's decision last year to buy Lockheed Martin's
new F-35 Lightning II combat jets in preference to Boeing's F/A
18 Super Hornets.
"Boeing has filed a lawsuit against the Ministry of Defence
because the ministry has not responded to the request for access
to the documents which are the foundation for the evaluation in
the competition for the fighter jets," Boeing said in statement.
Last year Boeing complained about the government's decision
to buy 27 F-35s, saying it questioned the accuracy of data used
in the decisionmaking process which suggested its Super Hornets
would be a more expensive option.
Boeing subsequently said in September that it had submitted
a request to the defence ministry that would require it to
provide all materials related to the procurement evaluation and
decision.
The ministry said in a statement on Thursday that it had not
given Boeing access to the documents because the U.S. firm had
not told the government exactly what documents it wanted to see.
The ministry said it could not comment further now that the
legal action was underway.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Teis Jensen; editing by Jason
Neely, Greg Mahlich)