UPDATE 1-Boeing to recover remaining fuselage from derailed train -railway

(Adds detail from internal Boeing memo, context)
By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK, July 8 The last of six Boeing Co
fuselages damaged in a train derailment were expected to
be recovered on Tuesday, the railway said, clearing the way for
full train service to resume.
But it remained unclear when Boeing's assessment of the
damage to its aircraft parts would be finished.
Nineteen cars in a 90-car BNSF Railway Co train
derailed on July 3 near Rivulet, Montana. The train carried six
737 narrow-body fuselages and assemblies for Boeing's 777 and
747 wide-body jets. Three of the fuselages went into the Clark
Fork River.
The third of those fuselages was due to be recovered on
Tuesday, after the other two were recovered on Sunday and
Monday, said Lynda Frost, a spokeswoman for Montana Rail Link, a
private company that operates on the track where the accident
occurred.
While the wreck raised concerns that Boeing's tightly
orchestrated supply-chain could be disrupted, possibly leading
to a production shut down, analysts said they expect Boeing can
easily recoup the lost production by year-end.
Boeing said on Tuesday it continued to assess the damage,
and the cause of the derailment remained under investigation.
Boeing has said that the 777 and 747 parts appeared
undamaged and were being shipped to its assembly plant in
Everett, Washington.
An internal memo obtained by Reuters on Monday said that the
737 production line would continue operating at a normal pace,
but that employees who had not already gotten approved vacation
were expected to be at work.
"For now, there is no change in our standard operating
procedure," Beverly Wyse, 737 vice president, said in a memo to
all Boeing 737 employees.
Production work on wings and other components for the six
737s in the derailment would continue "without any impact" but
the parts will be stored, she said.
Future shipments from Boeing's supplier, Spirit Aerosystems
would not be delayed, Wyse said, noting that alternative
railway routes were available. BNSF Railway Co, which
operated the train from Spirit's headquarters in Wichita,
Kansas, said it has a northern route that has remained open.
Frost, from Montana Rail Link, said the southern route where
the derailment occurred would be fully reopened after the final
fuselage is recovered on Tuesday. The line had been partly open,
but closed while salvage crews were working.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott, Editing by Franklin Paul, Bernard
Orr)