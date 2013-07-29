Airbus to review integration of Honeywell emergency beacons

PARIS, July 29 Airbus said on Monday it would carry out a review of the way Honeywell emergency locator beacons are integrated into its aircraft following a preliminary report on a fire on a parked Boeing jet this month.

The European planemaker stopped short of asking airlines to inspect the devices across its fleet as Boeing did late on Sunday, saying it had never had a problem with the units which are at the centre of a probe into the Heathrow fire.

"Our records do not show any incidents of this nature," an Airbus spokesman said.

"However, as a precautionary measure, we will do an additional review of the integration of the device in order to determine whether there is a need to apply any lessons from the AAIB findings," the spokesman added, referring to Britain's air accident investigation authority.