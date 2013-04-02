ANA to put pilots through Dreamliner resumption training-sources

* ANA might initially use 787 for cargo flights - source
* Resumption training to start in mid-April - source
* Boeing: completed over half of tests for battery system
* Engineers already in Japan to install new system - sources
* ANA will be the first to get battery system fix
By Yoko Kubota and Maki Shiraki
TOKYO, April 2 All Nippon Airways, the
biggest customer for Boeing Co's grounded 787 Dreamliner,
will put its pilots through training to resume flights in June,
sources told Reuters, after Boeing completed more than half of
its tests to get its new battery system certified.
The Japanese carrier, known as ANA, is also likely to use
the Dreamliner initially for cargo flights once the new battery
system is installed, to reassure the public about safety before
restarting passenger flights, one of the sources said.
Regulators grounded all 50 Dreamliners in use by airlines
worldwide in mid-January after lithium-ion batteries overheated
on two separate aircraft, on a Japan Airlines jet
parked at Boston's Logan airport and on an ANA flight in Japan.
ANA operates 17 of the carbon-composite jets and has cancelled
more than 3,600 flights through the end of May.
Anticipating regulatory clearance, ANA will put its roughly
200 Dreamliner pilots through flight resumption simulator
training so that they will be ready to fly the jets again in
June, the sources with knowledge of ANA's operations said.
Since the Dreamliner was grounded, the pilots have been
undergoing simulator training every month, but their next
training will be specifically for flight resumption, the sources
said. The training will start around mid-April, one of the
sources said.
"The company is making as many assumptions as it can and is
preparing based on them. In order to resume flights from June,
it needs all 200 of the pilots ready to be flying by then," a
source said.
The sources declined to be identified because they were not
authorised to speak publicly about the matter.
Without having found what caused the battery incidents in
January, Boeing last month unveiled a new battery system and
predicted the 787 could be back in the air within weeks, which
drew scepticism from some experts and regulators.
ANA said last week that it was including Dreamliner jets in
its June flight schedules.
"It's not that we have decided to resume flights, but rather
that we have not decided on cancelling flights," spokesman
Ryosei Nomura told Reuters.
He added that he had not heard anything about the flight
resumption simulator training.
BOEING TESTS
Boeing is conducting ground and flight tests to check the
new lithium-ion battery system that it plans to install in the
Dreamliner jets. The results will be submitted to the U.S.
Federal Aviation Administration, which will decide whether to
certify the fix.
"More than half of the testing is complete with the
remaining ground and flight tests set to occur within the next
several days," Marc Birtel, a spokesman for Boeing, told Reuters
by email.
Boeing is planning to conduct one more test flight, and the
data collected from the flight will be submitted to the FAA.
Once the FAA certifies the fix, Boeing will have its engineers
install the new battery system in the grounded jets.
"Our baseline plan is to deliver the new battery systems in
roughly the same order as initial deliveries," Birtel said.
ANA, as the launch customer, will be the first to have its
jets fixed.
It is still unclear how long the FAA will take to approve
Boeing's battery fix. After the FAA's certification, Japan's
Civil Aviation Bureau is likely to certify the fix around the
same time.
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, which is
investigating the Dreamliner's battery trouble, is conducting a
two-day forum on April 11-12 to examine the design and
performance of lithium-ion batteries in transportation, as well
as a separate hearing on April 23-24 on the 787 battery.
The NTSB is likely to make non-binding recommendations to
the FAA at the end of an investigation. The two agencies work
closely together.
CARGO FLIGHTS
A few dozen Boeing engineers are already in Japan so that
they can start work on the battery fix as soon as approval is
received, the sources said. ANA estimates it may take a month to
install the new battery system for its 787 fleet.
Once the new systems are installed, ANA is likely to bring
the Dreamliner back into the air first by flying a domestic
cargo route between Tokyo and Naha, in the southern islands of
Okinawa, one of the sources said.
"By making a track record, the company wants to provide a
sense of security to passengers. What it is concerned about is
whether passengers will fly the Dreamliner like they did
before," the source said.
ANA spokesman Nomura said that initially flying the
Dreamliner to carry cargo was among the carrier's options.
Before the grounding, ANA used the Dreamliner about twice a
week to carry cargo between Tokyo and Naha.
"We will probably conduct test flights before carrying
passengers onboard. Some, though not all, of the pilots will
have to fly in order to keep their pilot's qualifications,"
Nomura said. He declined to comment on details of the possible
test flights.
Other airlines have so far kept the Dreamliner out of their
flight schedules. United Continental Holdings has
removed its six Dreamliner aircraft from its flying plans
through June 5. Poland's LOT, which has received two of
the jets, said it does not plan to fly its Dreamliners until
late October.
The president of Japan Airlines, which owns seven Dreamliner
jets, said last month that he was not thinking of exactly when
flights would resume.