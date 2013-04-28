Japan's ANA takes its first 787 back into the air since grounding

TOKYO, April 28 All Nippon Airways, the
Japanese launch customer for Boeing Co's 787, flew its
first Dreamliner in more than three months on Sunday to test
reinforced batteries installed by the U.S. aircraft maker.
The ANA flight was the second by an airline since aviation
regulators on Friday gave permission for 787 operations to
restart after batteries on two of them overheated in mid
January. One was on an ANA plane in Japan and another on a Japan
Airlines jet parked at Boston's Logan airport.
Ethiopian Airlines on Saturday became the world's
first carrier to resume flying Dreamliner passenger jets since
the global fleet was grounded three months ago, carrying
passengers to neighbouring Kenya from Ethiopia.
The ANA flight, with company president Shinichiro Ito and
Boeing's chief of commercial aircraft, Ray Conner, among those
on board, left Tokyo's Haneda airport at 8:59 a.m. local time.
It returned without incident at 10:54 a.m., a spokesman for the
airline said.
ANA plans at least 230 test flights through May before
resuming commercial operations. In addition to the battery fix
approved by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the
United States, Japan's Civil Aviation Bureau has requested its
airlines monitor the battery current while the jet is in the air
and inspect used batteries.
ANA owns 17 of the 50 Dreamliners, which have been grounded
since mid January, while local rival JAL has seven of the carbon
composite aircraft in its fleet.
JAL will start test flying its Dreamliners early next month
with the aim of returning to normal operation in June. Neither
Japanese carrier, which on Tuesday will release their earnings
results for the three months that ended March 31, have said how
much the 787 grounding has cost them in lost revenue.