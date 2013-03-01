UPDATE 1-ANA says no change to 787 orders; Boeing making progress

* ANA CEO met Boeing executive on Wednesday
* ANA plans its own test flights if greenlight given
TOKYO, March 1 All Nippon Airways Co Ltd
said on Friday it was not considering any change to its
orders of troubled 787 Dreamliner jets and that it believed
Boeing Co was making significant progress in resolving
problems.
The planes have been grounded worldwide due to an
undiagnosed battery problem and the impact has been felt most by
ANA and Japan Airlines Co, which fly nearly half of the
50 Dreamliners delivered to date.
ANA CEO Shinichiro Ito said he met Boeing Commercial
Airplanes CEO Ray Conner on Wednesday.
"I was left with the impression that progress was being
made," Ito said, adding that ANA will conduct its own test
flights after authorities give the green light to resume
flights.
Conner told reporters on Thursday the company discussed a
permanent fix for its lithium-ion battery with Japanese
authorities.
One battery, made by Kyoto-based GS Yuasa Corp,
caught on fire onboard a JAL plane in Boston while another
forced an ANA plane to make an emergency landing in western
Japan in January.
ANA has cancelled 3,601 domestic and international flights
since the plane was grounded in January through to the end of
May.
ANA on Thursday said it was appointing Osamu Shinobe, the
main architect of the strategy to put the Dreamliner at the
centre of its fleet planning, in charge of the airline business
from April.
Shinobe, responding to a reporter's question on whether 787
will be allowed to fly again in April, said: "The ball is with
Boeing and the FAA".